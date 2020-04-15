Germany to begin easing coronavirus curbs, says German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Germany to begin easing coronavirus curbs: Merkel

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Apr 15 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 22:59 ist
A ban on large public events will be upheld until August 31 to prevent possible mass transmissions of the virus. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced first steps in undoing coronavirus lockdowns for the coming weeks, with most shops allowed to open although schools must stay closed until May 4.

Shops up to 800 square metres (8,600 square feet) will be allowed to reopen once they have "plans to maintain hygiene", Merkel said, while schools will gradually reopened with priority given to pupils about to take exams.

Meanwhile, a ban on large public events will be upheld until August 31 to prevent possible mass transmissions of the virus.

