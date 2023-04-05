Germany to skirt recession this year

Germany is expected to narrowly escape recession and post modest growth in the first quarter of the year, according to the forecasts of leading economic institutes published on Wednesday.

The institutes said in their Joint Economic Forecasts they expect a 0.1 per cent expansion in gross domestic product in the first quarter, confirming a report by Reuters on Tuesday. This follows a 0.4 per cent contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For 2023 as a whole, they expect the German economy to grow 0.3 per cent, up from a predicted contraction of 0.4 per cent in autumn.

The economic institutes predict an inflation rate of 6.0 per cent in 2023, before it slows to 2.4 per cent in 2024. They forecast that unemployment will be at 5.4 per cent this year and at 5.3 per cent in 2024.

"The impact of the weakening of the economy during the winter on the labour market will be limited," they said.

The forecast that the European Central Bank would take key rates to a peak of 4.0 per cent by this summer, with modest rate cuts possible from the middle of next year.

German exports started the year as a drag on the economy but a recovery is expected thanks to easing supply chain constraints and high industrial orders, they noted.

The institutes estimate exports to have fallen 0.7 per cent in the first quarter of the year, but that should be compensated with an increase of 0.9 per cent in the second quarter.

In 2023 as a whole, exports are predicted to grow by 0.6 per cent. In 2024, there will a bigger rise of 3.4 per cent.