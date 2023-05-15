Girl shot in head in Belgrade school shooting dies

On May 3, a 13-year-old boy shot dead eight pupils and a school guard in the first mass school shooting in Serbia

Reuters
Reuters, Belgrade,
  • May 15 2023, 18:34 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 18:34 ist
People react as they pay tribute following a school mass shooting, after a boy opened fire on others, killing fellow students and staff, in Belgrade, Serbia May 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

A girl who was shot in the head in a mass elementary school shooting in Belgrade on May 3 died in hospital on Monday, Serbia's health ministry said in the statement.

"Despite urgent surgery and all intensive care treatment undertaken, the patient who suffered serious head injuries in the shooting in the school "Vladislav Ribnikar" died," the ministry said.

Also Read | Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia

On May 3, a 13-year-old boy shot dead eight pupils and a school guard in the first mass school shooting in Serbia.

Just a day later, a 21-year-old man killed eight and wounded 14 others with an assault rifle. Both shooters surrendered to the police.

The two mass shootings angered citizens across Serbia who launched protests demanding the resignations of the interior minister and head of the security agency, as well as a ban on violent content on some TV stations. 

