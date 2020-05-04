Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million

Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million, although rate slowing

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • May 04 2020, 08:21 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 08:21 ist
Representative image

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with deaths nearing a quarter of a million, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month, a Reuters tally shows.

North America and European countries accounted for most of the new cases reported in recent days, but numbers were rising from smaller bases in Latin America, Africa and Russia.

Globally, there were 84,004 new cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Reuters tally that is based on official government data, taking total cases to just over 3.5 million.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

 