Global coronavirus death toll tops 1.2 million

A total of 1,200,042 deaths had been recorded from 46,452,818 cases

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Nov 02 2020, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 16:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

More than 1.2 million people have died of coronavirus around the globe, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 0745 GMT on Monday.

A total of 1,200,042 deaths had been recorded from 46,452,818 cases, with nearly one death in every five in the United States, the world's worst-hit country.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The US has seen 230,996 deaths from 9,207,364 infections with Brazil registering 160,074 fatalities from 5,545,705 cases, India 122,607 deaths and 8,229,313 cases, Mexico 91,895 deaths and 929,392 cases and Britain 46,717 deaths from 1,034,914 cases

Coronavirus
COVID-19

