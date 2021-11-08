Global Covid-19 caseload tops 25 crore

IANS
IANS, Washington,
  Nov 08 2021
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 10:04 ist
A woman in her personal protective equipment (PPE) gear holds the hand of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive patient, in her isolation room at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, US. Credit: Reuters Photo

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 250 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.04 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.24 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 250,610,452, 5,048,865 and 7,246,604,164, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,487,740 and 754,429, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,355,509 cases and Brazil third with 21,880,439 infections.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,346,961), Russia (8,651,561), Turkey (8,233,649), France (7,319,526), Iran (5,987,814), Argentina (5,296,781), Spain (5,025,639), Colombia (5,015,042), Italy (4,808,047), Germany (4,780,569), Indonesia (4,247,320), Mexico (3,825,404), Ukraine (3,218,967) and Poland (3,104,220), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (609,447), India (460,791), Mexico (289,674), Russia (242,241), Peru (200,409), Indonesia (143,519), the UK (142,236), Italy (132,391), Colombia (127,533), Iran (127,299), France (118,866) and Argentina (116,104).

