Global Covid-19 cases cross 257 million mark, toll at 5.14 million

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 257 million, while the number of deaths has surged to more than 5.14 million and vaccinations to over 7.37 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 257,156,570, 5,146,136 and 7,370,409,275, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country, with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 47,701,868 and 771,013, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The second worst-hit country in terms of cases is India (34,499,925 infections and 465,349 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,012,150 infections and 612,587 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (9,857,658 cases), Russia (9,135,149 cases), Turkey (8,552,347 cases), France (7,497,912 cases), Iran (6,073,098 cases), Argentina (5,312,089 cases), Spain (5,080,663 cases), Germany (5,374,446 cases) and Colombia (5,045,412 cases), according to the CSSE figures.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 include Mexico (292,145), Russia (257,891), Peru (200,741), Indonesia (143,709), UK (144,308), Italy (133,034), Iran (128,852), Colombia (128,054), France (119,407) and Argentina (116,341).

