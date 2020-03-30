Global declared coronavirus cases top 700,000, death toll crosses 33,000

Global declared coronavirus cases top 700,000

  • Mar 30 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 14:43 ist
More than 700,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially declared around the world since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally on Monday based on official sources.

There have been at least 715,204 cases including 33,568 fatalities in 183 countries and territories.

These are notably in the United States which has reported 143,025 cases and 2,514 deaths and Italy with 97,689 cases and the world's highest death toll of 10,779, according to the AFP tally.

China, where the outbreak first emerged in December, has registered 81,470 cases and 3,304 deaths.

The figures represent only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries only carry out tests on suspected cases if they are hospitalised or with severe symptoms.

