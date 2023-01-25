US Justice department plaint 'without merit': Google

Google says US Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'

This is a developing story...

Reuters
  • Jan 25 2023, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 18:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from US Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit" and added it will defend itself vigorously. 

 

More to follow...

Google
Technology
Department of Justice
United States

