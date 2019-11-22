Gotabaya appoints his PM brother as Finance Minister

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Nov 22 2019, 10:13am ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2019, 10:13am ist
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Reuters file photo)

Sri Lanka's newly-elected leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, the current Prime Minister, as the interim government's new finance minister, state television showed in a live telecast on Friday.

Mahinda, a former Sri Lankan president, took the oath as the Minister of Finance and Economic Policy Development. He was also put in charge of Buddhist, Cultural and Religious Affairs, as well as Urban Development and Water Supply and Housing, the swearing-in ceremony telecast from the presidential secretariat showed.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa's eldest brother Chamal, a legislator, was sworn in as the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, Internal Trade, and Consumer Welfare.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka
Mahinda Rajapaksa
