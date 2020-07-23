Govt airstrike kills 14 in Afghanistan: Witnesses

Government airstrike kills 14 in Afghanistan: Witnesses

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Jul 23 2020, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 13:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Witnesses say a government airstrike has killed at least 14 people in Afghanistan's western Herat province, many of them women and children.

Hundreds of people had gathered in Herat's Adraskan district to welcome home a former Taliban fighter freed from jail when aircraft pounded the gathering, said Noor Rahmati, a witness who lost three members of his family in the airstrike.

Government officials said Thursday the airstrike a day earlier was being investigated.

Ghulam Nabi had been released, apparently as part of a prisoner exchange aimed at moving intra-Afghan negotiations forward, a second and critical phase of a peace deal between the US and Taliban.

District elders and well wishers had arrived to welcome Nabi when the attack began, the witnesses said. Nabi's 9-year-old son was apparently wounded in the attack.

Also read: US pushes Taliban to reduce violence as deal enters 'next phase'
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US
Taliban
Afghanistan
airstrikes

What's Brewing

Scientists decode how coronavirus is mutating

Scientists decode how coronavirus is mutating

China to launch Mars probe in space race with US

China to launch Mars probe in space race with US

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

Biden calls Trump country's 'first' racist President

Biden calls Trump country's 'first' racist President

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

 