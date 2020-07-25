NY Covid-19 hospitalisations continue to drop: Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York's coronavirus hospitalisations continue to drop

AP
AP, New York,
  • Jul 25 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 23:18 ist
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York. Credit: AFP Photo

The tallies for people hospitalised in New York with the coronavirus are continuing to drop to the lowest levels since the pandemic began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

There were at least 646 people hospitalised in the state on Friday, a new low since March 18 and down slightly from the previous day, the Democratic governor said in a statement.

The number of reported deaths in the state rose by one, to 10.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with more than 750 newly confirmed cases, representing only about 1% of all tests performed. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

New York, once a pandemic hot spot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West.

But Cuomo has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing, face coverings and other practices adopted to stop the spread of the virus.

New York
Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States

