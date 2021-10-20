Grapefruit-sized hailstones hit Australian town

Grapefruit-sized hailstones hit Australian town

The previous record of 14 centimetres was set in southeast Queensland state in October 2020

AFP
AFP, Brisbane,
  • Oct 20 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 14:09 ist
A man holds a 'grapefruit-sized' hailstone that pounded an Australian town. Credit: Twitter/@extremetemps

A tropical north Australian town has been pounded by "record-breaking" hailstones the size of mangoes or grapefruit, with some shattering car windscreens.

The giant hailstones measured more than 16 centimetres (six inches) in diameter, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said Wednesday.

They hit Yalboroo when a storm swept through the small town about 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) north of Brisbane late Tuesday.

Social media images showed the icy monsters spilling out of people's hands, and huge hailstones were seen smashing down in front of a car in one video posted on Twitter.

"Yesterday's 16cm hail in Yalboroo, Queensland is a new Australian record," the Bureau of Meteorology tweeted.

"The atmosphere was extremely unstable, which allowed hail to continue growing before gravity forced it to the ground."

The previous record of 14 centimetres was set in southeast Queensland state in October 2020, the bureau added.

There were fresh warnings of severe thunderstorms along Australia's east coast on Wednesday, with reports of giant hailstones striking for a second day -- this time in the coastal town of Coffs Harbour, north of Sydney.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
World news

What's Brewing

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 