Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope for Indians leaving Ukraine

Keerthana is on a train to Rakhiv, a city located on the western side of Ukraine. Her destination is Romania. The train had just reached Ivano-Frankivsk.

"It is packed," Keerthana told DH.

A medical student in Kyiv, Keerthana has been surviving on chips and water on the 19-hour journey from Kyiv. All through the journey, she has been on her feet like many other Indian students.

On the train, there are around 190 to 200 Indian students. "We are just hoping to reach any safe border," she said.

On Monday, some students, including Keerthana, had sent SOS messages saying they were not allowed to board the train at Kyiv.

"Yesterday we were told by the embassy that we will be shifted safely if we reach the station. So we packed our bags and reached the station in the morning. We changed three platforms at the station and finally while we were trying to get into the train, we were pushed out and most of us fell down. We tried boarding three trains, but only Ukrainians were allowed to board,'' she said on Monday.

Around 4.15 on Monday evening, they were finally allowed to board a train. "We hope we will have a safer welcome at the borders," she said.

As the battle in Kharkiv intensifies, Sreehari, a medical student, who had been surviving in the bunker with rationed food and water along with other students, continues to be in Kharkiv.

"We are planning to travel to the western border by taking any train," he told DH on Tuesday.

"Evacuation via Belgorod (Russia) will be the easiest route," said his uncle whose daughter is also in Kharkiv. "Hope it works out."

