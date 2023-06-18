Greece boat tragedy: Pakistan PM Shehbaz orders crackdown against human smugglers

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday ordered a crackdown against human smugglers as the country announced a day of mourning for the victims of the Greece boat tragedy, several of whom were from Pakistan.

An overloaded boat carrying around 750 people, aiming to enter Europe illegally, sank in open seas off Greece. It is believed that several Pakistanis were among the victims, though their exact number is not known.

So far, at least 12 Pakistanis have been found alive, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the premier said that June 19 would be observed as the “Day of Mourning” across the country, and the national flag would fly at half-mast.

In another statement, the PMO said that Shehbaz directed the law enforcement agencies to track down “agents” involved in human trafficking and called for them to be brought to justice.

He directed the FO to “immediately take action” on the boat capsizing and the reports of possible Pakistanis being among the victims. The prime minister also ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to submit a report after investigating the matter.

“Best efforts should be made for all Pakistanis. I will not tolerate any laziness and incompetence,” the statement quoted Shehbaz as saying.

Following the order by the prime minister, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) appointed senior police officer Alam Shinwari as the focal person to facilitate information about those dead and the injured in the boat tragedy.

As some victims belonged to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the region’s chief secretary appointed a focal person to contact the Pakistani embassy in Greece and authorities to facilitate the injured and the deceased’s relatives.

The FIA also formed a four-member team to track down those responsible for sending people abroad through illegal channels.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked the government to “immediately investigate” the incident.

Europe is a desired destination for many young Pakistanis who risk everything to go abroad. Some of them are killed, others make it to Europe, and their success creates an urge among others to follow the path.