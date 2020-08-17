5.1 earthquake rattles Greece, no damage reported

Greece rattled by magnitude 5.1 quake, no damage reported

Reuters
Reuters, Athens,
  • Aug 17 2020, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 14:42 ist
A firefighter helps a woman and her dog that found refuge on a terrace. Representative Photo. Credit: Reuters

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled parts of Greece on Monday, with the tremor felt in Athens, witnesses said.

The Institute of Geodynamics at the National Observatory of Athens said the tremor occurred 53 km south-east of the island of Hydra, and at a depth of almost 90 kms - deep enough to reduce the chances of damage at ground level. It was felt in parts of Athens 120 kms away as well as areas of the Peloponnese.

The fire brigade said there were no immediate reports of any damage.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Greece
Earthquake
Athens

