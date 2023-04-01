Greek police arrest dozens in major migrant smuggling case

Police in Greece on Friday said they had arrested more than 40 people allegedly involved in a network that had smuggled over 2,300 migrants in and out of the country.

Another 55 people were also sought in connection with the network which had supplied over 2,500 forged documents, the police said in a statement.

Also Read | Greece marks 80th anniversary of Holocaust deportations

The gang, which ran the operation from a string of businesses in Athens and Thessaloniki, had five forgery labs and 12 flats to hide migrants awaiting transportation, police said.

Over 80 migrants ready to leave Greece were arrested and deported.

The gang charged up to 10,000 euros ($10,860) per person and is estimated to have earned over nine million euros from the operation since mid-2022, the police said.