Greek trains resume at site of deadly crash

Greek trains resume at site of deadly crash

The crash triggered weeks of angry protests and is set to weigh heavily on national polls in May, in which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking re-election

AFP
AFP, Athens,
  • Apr 03 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 18:57 ist
A station master shows a green sign to a train at the Athens central train station, as Greece resumes the train from Athens to Thessaloniki, on the same route of the deadly crash in Athens, Greece, April 3, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Five weeks after Greece's worst rail disaster, which killed 57 people, a partial service resumed on Monday on the main train line linking Athens and Thessaloniki, the country's second city.

The route was the scene of a head-on collision on February 28 between a freight train and a passenger train with more than 350 people on board, many of them young students.

The crash triggered weeks of angry protests and is set to weigh heavily on national polls in May, in which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking re-election.

Also Read | Greek PM wants EU aid for steel fence extension along Turkey border

In a bid to reassure passengers, Transport Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis travelled on the first train between Athens and the central town of Kalambaka on Monday morning, along with the head of the rail network company and representatives of privatised train company Hellenic Trains.

While the disaster has been largely blamed on human error by the stationmaster on duty near the site of the crash in Tempe, central Greece, it has also highlighted government delays in modernising rail safety systems.

"Our duty is to have a rail service that lives up to everyone's expectations, a modern rail service that can develop and be among the best in Europe," Gerapetritis told the media.

"It's the government's duty. But it's also a debt we owe to the victims of this tragic accident whose lives were so unjustly cut short."

Mitsotakis has vowed, if re-elected, to install electronic safety systems on the rail network by the end of September.

Some safety measures have already been put in place -- trains have been slowed down, there are fewer services per day, and each station now has two station managers and two engineers on duty.

"An enormous effort has been made to ensure all the contracts for signals and remote controls are completed on time, so that by the end of September we will have a network that is completely safe and meets international standards for passenger protection," Gerapetritis said.

The crash prompted weeks of service shutdowns but passenger services between Athens and the international airport resumed on March 22 and freight trains between the port of Pireus and Thessaloniki began running again a week later.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Greece
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Athens

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

 