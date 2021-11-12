GSK-Vir Covid drug works well when shot in the arm

GSK-Vir Covid-19 antibody works well when shot in the arm via infusion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 12 2021, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 21:32 ist
Britain's GSK and partner Vir said on Friday their antibody-based Covid-19 drug was shown in a trial to work as well when given as a shot in the arm when administered via the standard infusion, potentially offering more convenience.

GSK said it would now speak to global regulators, including the US Food and Drug Administration, about potential approval for the new method of administration, known as an intramuscular injection, which can be carried out by family doctors and spare patients trip to the hospital.

Sotrovimab is authorised for emergency use in the United States to prevent mild or moderate cases of Covid-19 from worsening. The European Medicines Agency has given its go-ahead for use by member states through EU-wide approval is still outstanding.

Similar products are offered or being developed by Eli Lilly , Regeneron and AstraZeneca.

Eli Lilly's therapy is so far given by infusion, or drip, only. AstraZeneca's antibody-drug, under review to possibly prevent infections, is delivered by intramuscular shot only. Regeneron and Roche's product can be given as an infusion or injection under the skin, typically in the abdomen.

