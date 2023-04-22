Guantanamo inmates show signs of 'accelerated ageing'

Guantanamo inmates showing signs of 'accelerated ageing': ICRC

Guantanamo camp was established by Republican President George W Bush in 2002 to house foreign terrorism suspects

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva ,
  • Apr 22 2023, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 02:13 ist
People in orange jumpsuits protest against the US prison at Guantanamo Bay, outside of the US Capitol in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo

Inmates who have been held for years in the Guantanamo Bay US detention facility in Cuba are showing signs of "accelerated ageing", a senior official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday.

"We're calling on the U.S. administration and Congress to work together to find adequate and sustainable solutions to address these issues," said Patrick Hamilton, the ICRC's head of delegation for the United States and Canada.

"Action should be taken as a matter of priority."

Hamilton's comments came after a visit to the facility in March following a 20-year hiatus. He said he was "struck by how those who are still detained today are experiencing the symptoms of accelerated ageing, worsened by the cumulative effects of their experiences and years spent in detention".

He called for detainees to receive adequate mental and physical health care and more frequent family contact.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Guantanamo camp was established by Republican President George W Bush in 2002 to house foreign terrorism suspects following the 2001 hijacked plane attacks on New York and the Pentagon that killed about 3,000 people.

It came to symbolise the excesses of the US "war on terror" because of harsh interrogation methods that critics have said amounted to torture. There were 40 detainees when President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office in 2021. The Biden administration has said it wants to close the facility but has not presented a plan for doing so.

The repatriation of two brothers to Pakistan occurred in February, and 30 prisoners remain. Hamilton also urged Washington to resolve the fate of the detainees, urging action to transfer those out who were eligible.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Guantanamo Bay
ICRC
US news
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

 