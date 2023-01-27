Guard killed in shooting at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran

A security official was killed and two people were wounded when a shooter opened fire at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said on Friday.
"The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of security with a Kalashnikov assault rifle," it said.
Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be broken glass and damage to a door inside the embassy building.
Police in Tehran said they have arrested a suspect and are investigating the motive behind the attack.
The suspect entered the embassy with two young children and may have been motivated by "personal issues", Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing the police chief.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink
Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records
Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model
Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East
Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record
Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt
Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban
Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO