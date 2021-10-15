Gunman shoots at SUV outside Mexico City airport, some injured

Shots were fired in the vicinity of Terminal 2 of Mexico City's international airport on Friday morning with two or three people injured, local media reported.
Images published by outlet Telediario showed a black SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and a crumpled motorcycle in front of it.
Operations at the airport, Mexico's biggest, have not been affected, according to the airport's media office.
