Shooting outside Mexico City airport, some injured

Gunman shoots at SUV outside Mexico City airport, some injured

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 15 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 21:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shots were fired in the vicinity of Terminal 2 of Mexico City's international airport on Friday morning with two or three people injured, local media reported.

Images published by outlet Telediario showed a black SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and a crumpled motorcycle in front of it.

Operations at the airport, Mexico's biggest, have not been affected, according to the airport's media office.

