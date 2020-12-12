Gunmen attack school in northern Nigeria

Gunmen have raided a government secondary school in northern Nigeria's Katsina state, police said Saturday, in an apparent kidnapping attempt for ransom.

The attackers on motorcycles stormed Government Science Secondary School at Kankara late Friday.

"The bandits came on motorcycles firing sporadically and tried to enter the school," state police spokesman Isa Gambo told AFP.

"Our men with the assistance of the army engaged them in a shootout lasting one and half hours," state police spokesman Isa Gambo told AFP.

The gunmen were forced to retreat and were being tracked, but the spokesman made no mention of casualties.

It was also unclear if any hostages had been taken.

"We are still taking the roll call to determine if any student is missing," the spokesman said.

Reinforcements had been deployed to search for any missing students.

"This morning some 200 students who fled for safety during the assault have returned to the hostel, " he added.

Katsina, home state of President Muhammudu Buhari, is among several in northwest Nigeria that have been repeatedly attacked by "bandits" who kidnap for ransom and rustle cattle.

In August, seven students were kidnapped along with their female teacher from a private secondary school in nearby Kaduna state.

The hostages were later released, but it was not revealed if a ransom was paid.