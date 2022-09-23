Gunmen kill 10 people at pool hall in Mexico

AFP
AFP, Celaya, Mexico,
  • Sep 23 2022, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 06:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Armed attackers killed 10 people in a pool hall in an industrial region of central Mexico plagued by drug cartel-related violence, authorities said Thursday.

The massacre happened on Wednesday night in the municipality of Tarimoro in Guanajuato state, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

The bodies of nine men were found at the scene and another man died in hospital, it said.

The governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodriguez, condemned what he called a "cowardly attack" and vowed to restore order.

Guanajuato has become one of Mexico's most violent states due to a dispute between the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco New Generation cartels, which fight for control of trafficking in drugs and stolen fuel.

Since December 2006, when the government launched a controversial military anti-drug operation, Mexico has recorded more than 340,000 murders, according to official figures.

Authorities have blamed most of the killings on organised crime.

Mexico
World news
Gun violence

