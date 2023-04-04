Gunmen kill 2 police in northwest Pakistan

Gunmen kill 2 police in northwest Pakistan

Two attacks last week in the same province that killed four officers and wounded six were claimed by the Pakistani Taliban

AP
AP, Peshawar,
  • Apr 04 2023, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 12:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Militants in Pakistan shot at the country's police force in a volatile northwestern province overnight, killing two officers, officials said Tuesday.

The latest attack on police was made overnight in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan. Senior police officer Islamuddin Khan said two officers were on their way on motorcycle for protection duty at a mosque during the special night prayers in the holy month of Ramadan.

Khan said the gunmen opened fire on the officers when they slowed at a turn, killing them on the spot. He said a search operation to arrest the shooters had begun.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two attacks last week in the same province that killed four officers and wounded six were claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

Pakistani Taliban is allied with but separate separate from Afghanistan's Taliban. There has been an increase in attacks by the Pakistani Taliban since they unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the government.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Taliban

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Inside a classical kutchery

Inside a classical kutchery

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

DH Toon | What to serve Rahul next?

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

BTS's Jimin first S Korean solo artist to top US charts

Kids shun screens for traditional games

Kids shun screens for traditional games

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

 