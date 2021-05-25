Gunshots heard near Floyd square on death anniversary

Gunshots heard near Minneapolis' Floyd square on death anniversary

AP
AP, Minneapolis,
  • May 25 2021, 23:02 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 23:02 ist
George Floyd Memorial Square in Minneapolis, United States. Credit: AFP Photo

Bystanders at the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died ducked for cover Tuesday as gunshots rang out nearby, taking shelter briefly. No immediate injuries were reported.

An Associated Press journalist shooting video at 38th and Chicago reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots about a block east of the intersection, and said a storefront window appeared to have been broken by a gunshot.

In Pics | George Floyd's 1st Death Anniversary: Activists celebrate Floyd's life

“Very quickly things got back to normal,” Philip Crowther, the AP journalist, said. “People here who spend a significant amount of time, the organizers, were running around asking, Does anyone need a medic?' It seems like there are no injuries."

A police spokesman didn't immediately respond to a message.

The intersection has been a memorial to Floyd since his death on Memorial Day one year ago. A street festival was planned later Tuesday to mark the anniversary.

