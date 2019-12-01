Hague knife assault suspect arrested: Dutch police

Dutch police on Saturday arrested a suspect in the stabbing of three teenagers in a busy shopping street in The Hague, the city's police force said.

Police had earlier said they were investigating "several scenarios" and that it was "too early to speculate" about whether there was a possible terror motive.

"Following the stabbing incident in Grote Marktstraat, a 35-year-old man has just been arrested in the centre of The Hague. The man has no fixed place of residence," police said on Twitter.

"He will be transferred to a police station where he will be questioned."

The victims were a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls, none of whom knew each other. They were all treated in hospital but released overnight.

The attack caused panic in The Hague as it happened just hours after a terror suspect stabbed two people to death in London.