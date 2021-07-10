Haiti calls US for troops, after wild day of gunfights and suspicion

After 24 hours of wild gunbattles with suspects in the assassination of Haiti’s president, the nation’s authorities announced the arrests of 20 people and called on the United States to send troops to help protect crucial infrastructure.

Haiti’s remarkable request for military assistance from the United States, a former colonial overlord that has repeatedly intervened in the island’s affairs, is a measure of how deeply shaken the nation has been by days of chaos and intrigue. As new developments unfolded at a dizzying pace on Friday, the mystery over who was ultimately behind the assassination only deepened.

On the streets, vigilantes prowled for suspects, and the police killed at least three people in gunfights. The vast majority of those arrested have turned out to be from Colombia — former military men turned mercenaries — as questions arose about why it had been so easy for attackers to burst into President Jovenel Moïse’s home and kill him, seemingly with no shots fired from security staff.

And in a brewing political crisis, suspicion has prompted what may shape up to be a standoff between rival governments.

Of the 20 people detained by the police, 18 were identified as Colombians, and two as Americans of Haitian descent, with five more suspects said to be on the loose.

Officials in Colombia said that at least 13 of the men used to be in the Colombian military, and that two of them had been killed. The two Americans arrested said in an interview with a Haitian judge that they were not in the room when Moïse was killed and that they had worked only as interpreters for the hit squad. One said he had answered an internet ad for the job.

Haitian authorities summoned four of the president’s security figures for questioning next week, as prosecutors sought to unravel exactly how armed assassins could have breached the complex security operation guarding Moïse’s personal residence without encountering much resistance.

But while Haitian officials have pointed to “foreign involvement,” US officials and many observers within Haiti are increasingly questioning whether the attack was planned with the cooperation of the nation’s own security apparatus.

In Washington, a senior Biden administration official said that FBI and Homeland Security officials would go to Port-au-Prince “as soon as possible” to assess how to help. The official also said, “There are no plans to provide US military assistance at this time.”

