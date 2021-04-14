Haiti's government resigns, new Prime Minister appointed

Haiti's govt resigns, new Prime Minister appointed

Jovenel Moise said the change was aimed at tackling insecurity in the country

AFP
AFP, Port-au-Prince,
  • Apr 14 2021, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 17:44 ist
Haiti President Jovenel Moise. Credit: AFP Photo

Haiti's government has resigned and a new prime minister has been appointed, President Jovenel Moise announced on Wednesday, saying the change was aimed at tackling insecurity in the country.

"The resignation of the government, which I accepted, will make it possible to address the glaring problem of insecurity and continue discussions with a view to reaching the consensus necessary for the political and institutional stability of our country. Minister Claude Joseph has been appointed PM," Moise tweeted.

