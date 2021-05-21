Hamas claims victory in Israel conflict after ceasefire

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

AFP
AFP, Gaza City,
  • May 21 2021, 06:52 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 06:53 ist
People celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and the ruling Islamist movement Hamas, in Khan Yunis. Credit: AFP Photo

A senior Hamas figure claimed victory in the conflict with Israel Friday in a speech to thousands of people celebrating in Gaza City after a ceasefire came into place.

"This is the euphoria of victory," said Khalil al-Hayya, the second most senior member of the Islamist movement's political bureau in the Gaza Strip. He also promised to reconstruct homes destroyed by Israeli air strikes.

