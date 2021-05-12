'Hamas ready to stop attacks on Israel on mutual basis'

A Senior Hamas official said the Islamist group was ready to halt attacks against Israel on a "mutual basis", the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
It also quoted the Hamas official as telling a Russian deputy foreign minister that the international community should press Israel to stop using force at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.
