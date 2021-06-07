Hamas threatens settlers to not hold Jerusalem rally

Hamas threatens new escalation if settlers hold Jerusalem rally

Hamas is the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip

AFP
AFP, Gaza City,
  • Jun 07 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 16:27 ist
Explosives experts of Hamas search a destroyed building for unexploded projectiles. Credit: AFP Photo

A top Hamas official on Monday warned of renewed violence if right-wing pro-settler organisations hold a controversial march Thursday in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

"We warn the occupation (Israel) against letting the march approach east Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday," senior Hamas figure Khalil al-Hayya said.

"We hope the message is clear so that Thursday doesn't become (a new) May 10," he said, in reference to the start of last month's 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hamas
Jerusalem
Israel
Palestine

What's Brewing

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

 