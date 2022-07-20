'Hasta la vista, baby' UK's Boris Johnson bows out to lawmakers' applause

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a round of applause from members of his Conservative Party after he finished addressing parliament at his last appearance during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.
"We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that's enough to be going on. Mission largely accomplished," Johnson said.
"I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'
Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties
In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god
Wildfire rages near Athens amid Europe heatwave
Deepti Naval pens an enchanting childhood memoir
Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains
Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires