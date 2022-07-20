UK's Boris Johnson bows out to lawmakers' applause

'Hasta la vista, baby' UK's Boris Johnson bows out to lawmakers' applause

We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism: Boris Johnson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 20 2022, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 18:26 ist
Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a round of applause from members of his Conservative Party after he finished addressing parliament at his last appearance during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

"We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that's enough to be going on. Mission largely accomplished," Johnson said.

"I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby."

