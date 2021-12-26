Heated debate erupts in Pakistan over Nawaz Sharif's possible return

A heated debate has erupted in Pakistan over the rumours of PML-N supremo and former Prime minister Nawaz Sharif's possible return to the country ahead of the next general elections, Geo News reported.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the former premier's brother, categorically said that Nawaz Sharif will not return until he has fully recovered.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif might stay in the UK legally until the immigration tribunal rules on his appeal against the British Home Office's rejection for extending his visa.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet, said the visa issue had again proved how her father was on the nerves of the members of the incumbent Imran Khan-led government, Geo News reported.

"This fake government has accepted its defeat from Nawaz Sharif who is the present and future of Pakistan. By targeting a towering personality, the stature of a pygmy cannot be elevated," she tweeted.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability and Interior Barrister, Shahzad Akbar questioned whether Nawaz Sharif could participate in the country's politics despite the Supreme Court declaring him guilty and disqualifying him for life and an accountability court convicting him in an NAB case.

"To make Nawaz Sharif eligible (to run for the highest office of the country) again, it is being rumoured that the Bar Council is filing a petition in court," said Akbar.

"It is not appropriate for the Bar Council to file a petition in court. I do not understand how it is legally viable to make him the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the fourth time."

He said the President of the Supreme Court Bar Council had recently met Nawaz Sharif.

"I believe the Supreme Court Bar Council taking up the issue is a political decision," he said.

"The Supreme Court Bar is a professional body, so it should avoid indulging itself into political matters. Submitting an application from the council regarding Nawaz Sharif's case was not appropriate. They have not taken up the step so far. I call upon them to review it and avoid it."

