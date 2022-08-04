Heavy rain hits northern Japan, 2 lakh residents urged to evacuate amid flood warning

Heavy rain hits northern Japan, flood warning issued

TV footage showed a muddy mass of broken trees swept into a mountainous residential area by the downpours, which broke records in some areas

AFP, Tokyo,
  Aug 04 2022, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 15:33 ist
Omaki Bridge, collapsed due to flooding of the local river in heavy rains across northern Japan. Credit: AFP Photo

Bridges collapsed and rivers burst their banks as heavy rain lashed northern Japan on Thursday. Two lakh residents have been urged to evacuate as authorities warned of dangerous flooding.

Two people have been reported missing, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Authorities have warned of an increased risk of landslides and floods.

Public broadcaster NHK said non-compulsory evacuation advisories were issued to two lakh residents in five regions: Niigata, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ishikawa and Fukui.

Other TV footage showed homes flooded by an overflowing river and another muddy waterway reaching the height of a bridge.

Some shinkansen bullet trains were suspended in the affected areas.

Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere, because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Strong rain in 2021 triggered a devastating landslide in the central resort town of Atami that killed 27 people.

And in 2018, floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in western Japan during the country's annual rainy season.

