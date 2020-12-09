Helicopter crash in French Alps kills 5, 1 injured

The helicopter was carrying the team on a training mission in the Savoie region on Tuesday evening

An helicopter crashed in the Alps that left five dead with only the pilot surviving. Credit: AFP Photo

Five members of a mountain rescue team were killed and a sixth was seriously injured when their helicopter crashed in the French Alps, authorities said.

The helicopter was carrying the team on a training mission in the Savoie region on Tuesday evening. The helicopter came down at an altitude of 1,800 meters (5,905 feet), the prefecture of Savoie said in a statement.

The surviving crew member was able to give the alert. He has been transported to a hospital in the city of Grenoble, the prefecture said.

Weather conditions were particularly bad, local authorities said.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute in a tweet overnight to rescuers who “to save lives, are taking all the risks." He said the injured victim is “fighting for life.”

An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the crash.

