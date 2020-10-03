Here are the White House, Donald Trump campaign staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far

News of President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis has upended the US presidential election campaign entering its final month and roiled stock markets, raising questions about succession and prompting White House aides to insist that Trump would keep a busy, if modified, schedule.

Trump and some other Republicans have eschewed social distancing, mask wearing and other protocols health officials recommend to stop the spread of the virus.

Here are other White House and Trump campaign personnel who have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent months: