Here's why British Royals will not wear military uniforms at Prince Philip’s funeral

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip will take place at Windsor Castle, west of London, on Saturday.

The British royals, who hold titles in the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, are all to wear civilian clothing at the funeral. The decision has reportedly been taken to avoid "awkwardness" for Prince Harry who lost his military titles after he stepped away from royal duties.

Final preparations were being made on Friday for the funeral, with the ceremony pared back due to coronavirus restrictions but still reflecting his long life of military and public service. The palace had earlier released details of the stripped-back guest list and revealed his grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk side-by-side behind his coffin.

The pair have reportedly fallen out over Harry's departure from the royal frontline, and he and his wife Meghan's stinging criticism of the royal family, including of racism. Queen Elizabeth II is understood to have decided that all the royals will wear civilian clothing, The Sun tabloid and other media reported.

'Avoids singling out Prince Harry'

The proceedings seem designed to ease tensions within the royal family where possible, a New York Times report stated. No military uniforms will be worn, a decision that avoids singling out Prince Harry, who lost his military titles after stepping aside from royal duties and could have been the only senior male royal in civilian clothing — despite having served in Afghanistan for the British army.

Philip, who was married to Elizabeth for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment for a heart condition and an infection.

Saturday’s ceremony will be the first time that Harry will reunite with his family since he said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month that his brother and father were trapped in an unhappy life as royals. But he will not be placed directly next to his brother, Prince William, in a short funeral procession that will take place through the grounds of Windsor Castle.

During the procession, the coffin will be moved to St. George’s Chapel. The procession will be led by the band of the Grenadier Guards, a regiment of which Philip was colonel for 42 years.

