Home of French mayor ram-raided and torched by rioters

Home of French mayor ram-raided and torched by rioters

The local prosecutor told reporters that an investigation into attempted murder had been opened.

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jul 02 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 15:19 ist
People run followed by police officers during riots following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, at Champs Elysees in Paris, France, July 1, 2023. Cred

The home of a Paris suburb mayor was ram-raided and set alight while his wife and children were asleep inside during the unrest that has gripped the country following Tuesday's shooting of a teenager by a police officer, the official said on Sunday.

Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the southern suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses, said his wife and one of their two children, aged five and seven, were injured as they fled the building in the early hours.

Jeanbrun, from the conservative Les Republicains party, was not at home but at the town hall during the incident. The town hall has been the target of attack for several nights since the shooting and has been protected with barbed wire and barricades.

Read | France braces for fifth night of riots as family buries teenager

"At 01:30 a.m., as I was in the town hall just like the two previous nights, people ram-raided my home before starting a fire to torch my house, where my wife and my two young children were sleeping," Jeanbrun said on his Twitter account.

"While attempting to shield them and fleeing the attackers, my wife and one of my children got hurt."

The local prosecutor told reporters that an investigation into attempted murder had been opened. No suspects have been arrested.

The prosecutor said the woman was injured as she fled through the backyard of the house.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

France
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jal Jeevan: This place in Ladakh nears full saturation

Jal Jeevan: This place in Ladakh nears full saturation

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

Daniil Medvedev hails Novak Djokovic as the 'greatest'

Daniil Medvedev hails Novak Djokovic as the 'greatest'

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

Pop culture in the desert

Pop culture in the desert

The story of the bickering brothers

The story of the bickering brothers

Thousands rally across Australia for Indigenous reform

Thousands rally across Australia for Indigenous reform

Going places with an iPhone, Starbucks coffee in hand

Going places with an iPhone, Starbucks coffee in hand

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

 