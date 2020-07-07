'Hong Kong facing coronavirus community outbreak'

Hong Kong facing coronavirus community outbreak: Health official

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Jul 07 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 16:38 ist
Visitors wear protective face masks as they wait to enter into the Disneyland theme park after it reopened following a shutdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hong Kong was facing another community outbreak of the coronavirus after reporting mostly imported infections in recent months, a health official said on Tuesday.

"The next few days are very crucial," said Wong Ka-hing Controller of the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health.

The Chinese-ruled city reported 14 new cases on Tuesday, five of them imported and nine local. Five of the local cases were of unknown origin, officials said. In total, Hong Kong has reported roughly 1,300 cases since late January and seven deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hong Kong
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 