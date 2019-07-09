Hong Kong leader Lam says China extradition bill 'dead'

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Hong Kong,
  • Jul 09 2019, 07:52am ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2019, 07:54am ist
Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a press conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 9, 2019. AFP

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam announced Tuesday that a widely loathed proposal to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland "is dead" -- but she again stopped short of protester demands to immediately withdraw the bill.

"There are still lingering doubts about the government's sincerity or worries (about) whether the government will restart the process with the Legislative Council. So I reiterate here, there is no such plan. The bill is dead," she said.

