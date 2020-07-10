Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in coronavirus cases

HK to suspend all schools due to Covid-19 cases spike

  Jul 10 2020
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 11:05 ist
A man wearing a face mask walks in the Central district of Hong Kong on July 9, 2020, as the city experiences new local outbreaks of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Credit: AFP Photo

Hong Kong is set to announce the suspension of all schools after a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases that has fuelled fears of a renewed community spread in the city, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited a medical source as saying that at least 30 more people had tested positive for the virus.

The Asian financial hub reported 42 new cases on Thursday, of which 34 were locally transmitted, marking the second consecutive day of rising local infections.

The total number of cases in the city since late January now stands at 1,366. Seven people have died.

