Hope North, South Korea will cooperate through dialogue, says China

China said on Tuesday it hopes North Korea and South Korea will cooperate through dialogue, amid renewed tensions after Pyongyang said it will cut hotlines with Seoul.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during a daily briefing.
