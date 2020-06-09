'Hope North, South Korea will cooperate in dialogue'

Hope North, South Korea will cooperate through dialogue, says China

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 09 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 16:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

China said on Tuesday it hopes North Korea and South Korea will cooperate through dialogue, amid renewed tensions after Pyongyang said it will cut hotlines with Seoul.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during a daily briefing.

China
South Korea
North Korea
Seoul

