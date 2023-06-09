Trump indictment a 'dark day' for US: Kevin McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calls Donald Trump indictment a 'dark day' for US

Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury for retaining classified government documents and obstruction of justice

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 09 2023, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 16:24 ist
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 8, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the chamber's top Republican, said on Thursday that the indictment of Donald Trump was a "dark day" for the United States and that he stood with the former President.

Also Read | 'I'm an innocent man': Trump on being indicted in classified documents case

"House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable," he wrote on Twitter.

