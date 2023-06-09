House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calls Donald Trump indictment a 'dark day' for US

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the chamber's top Republican, said on Thursday that the indictment of Donald Trump was a "dark day" for the United States and that he stood with the former President.
"House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable," he wrote on Twitter.
Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America.
It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades.
I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump…
— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 9, 2023
