Humanitarian truce in Sudan extended for 72 hours starting from midnight Sunday

Humanitarian truce in Sudan extended for 72 hours

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Apr 30 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 20:54 ist
People walk among scattered objects in the market of El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, as fighting continued in Sudan between the forces of two rival generals, on April 29, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

A humanitarian truce in Sudan was extended on Sunday and will last for three days starting from midnight, according to a statement released by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) spokesman.

Also Read: Sudan fighting continues; ceasefire set to end at midnight

"In response to international, regional and local calls, we announce the extension of the humanitarian truce for 72 hours, starting from midnight tonight, in order to open humanitarian corridors and facilitate the movement of citizens and residents and enable them to fulfil their needs and reach safe areas," the statement said.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since a long-simmering power struggle between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted into conflict on April 15. 

