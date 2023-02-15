Hurricane-hit New Zealand jolted by 6.1 quake

Hurricane-hit New Zealand jolted by 6.1 magnitude earthquake

Quake monitoring agency GeoNet reported that the 6.1 'strong earthquake' had a depth of 48 km and was 50 km north-west of Paraparaumu.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 15 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 12:53 ist
Credit: GeoNet

Hurricane-hit New Zealand was struck by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, centred near Wellington.

Quake monitoring agency GeoNet reported that the 6.1 'strong earthquake' had a depth of 48 km and was 50 km north-west of Paraparaumu.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Gabrielle weakened and moved away from New Zealand on Wednesday as the country started to assess the damage caused by significant flooding, landslides and high winds that left four people dead and displaced thousands from their homes.

Gabrielle, which reached New Zealand on Sunday before making its way down the east coast of the North Island, cut off entire towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock, and inundated homes, stranding people on roof tops.

Police on Wednesday said four people had now been confirmed dead including a volunteer firefighter who responded to a call out and was caught in a landslide on Monday.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Zealand
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

 