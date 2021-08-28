Hurricane Ida makes landfall in southwest Cuba

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in southwest Cuba

It is expected to reach the United States Sunday as an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

AFP
AFP, Havana,
  • Aug 28 2021, 05:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 05:43 ist
People walk under the rain in Havana on August 27, 2021, as Hurricane Ida passes through eastern Cuba. Credit: AFP Photo

Hurricane Ida made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Cuba, the local meteorological service reported.

Ida struck the town of La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, around 0030 GMT, with sustained winds of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour, Cuba's meteorology institute Insmet.

It is expected to reach the United States Sunday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hurricane
Cuba
weather

What's Brewing

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

DH Toon | 'Deal with it!'

DH Toon | 'Deal with it!'

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

 