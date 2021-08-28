Hurricane Ida makes landfall in southwest Cuba

Hurricane Ida made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane on the southwestern coast of Cuba, the local meteorological service reported.

Ida struck the town of La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, around 0030 GMT, with sustained winds of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour, Cuba's meteorology institute Insmet.

It is expected to reach the United States Sunday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, according to the US National Hurricane Center.