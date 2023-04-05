Husband of SNP's Sturgeon arrested in financial probe

Peter Murrell, the husband of Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the finances of their Scottish National Party (SNP), UK media reported.
Peter Murrell, 58, was the SNP's chief executive until he quit last month. In a statement, Police Scotland said they had taken a 58-year-old man into custody for questioning over the party's "funding and finances".
