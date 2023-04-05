Husband of SNP's Sturgeon arrested in financial probe

Husband of SNP's Sturgeon arrested in financial probe

Peter Murrell, 58, was the SNP's chief executive until he quit last month

AFP
AFP, Edinburgh,
  • Apr 05 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 14:41 ist
Scotland's First Minister and Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon (L) and her husband Peter Murrell. Credit: AFP Photo

Peter Murrell, the husband of Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the finances of their Scottish National Party (SNP), UK media reported.

Peter Murrell, 58, was the SNP's chief executive until he quit last month. In a statement, Police Scotland said they had taken a 58-year-old man into custody for questioning over the party's "funding and finances".

