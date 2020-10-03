'I feel like I can walk out of hospital today,' doctors quote Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump who tested coronavirus positive along with his wife Melania Trump was hospitalised on Friday after he faced some breathing problems and experienced what aides called coughing, congestion and fever.

White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley in a press briefing said that he recommended bringing the President to the hospital as a precautionary measure to monitor his health. "The first week of coronavirus is critical in determining the likely course of this illness," he added.

"We are very happy with the progress of the President and the symptom of mild coughing that he showed earlier is now improving," he said.

While another doctor of the team said that the President's kidney function and everything else is normal and he is being monitored continuously. He also dismissed rumours saying that the President is facing no breathing problem or lack of oxygen and he is in good spirits. "I feel like I can walk out of here today," One of the doctors quoted Trump as saying.

In the end Sean Conley adds, "He is in good health and he is doing all of his works."