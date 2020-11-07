I have confidence in the US election process: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had confidence in the US election process after US President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims of fraud following Tuesday's presidential vote.

"I have every confidence in the checks and balances of the American Constitution," Johnson told broadcasters on Friday.

He declined to comment on what a US administration led by former vice president Joe Biden would mean for Britain.

"If I were a voter in America I don't think I'd want anybody in another government commenting on my election," Johnson said. "I think while the votes are being counted we should we should wait and see."