I have confidence in the US election process: Boris

I have confidence in the US election process: Boris Johnson

He declined to comment on what a US administration led by former vice president Joe Biden would mean for Britain

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 07 2020, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 00:26 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had confidence in the US election process after US President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims of fraud following Tuesday's presidential vote.

"I have every confidence in the checks and balances of the American Constitution," Johnson told broadcasters on Friday.

He declined to comment on what a US administration led by former vice president Joe Biden would mean for Britain.

"If I were a voter in America I don't think I'd want anybody in another government commenting on my election," Johnson said. "I think while the votes are being counted we should we should wait and see."

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boris Johnson
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 